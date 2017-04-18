West Nile arrives early in North Texa...

West Nile arrives early in North Texas, but its bite remains unclear

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Tarrant County saw its earliest positive West Nile sample earlier this month in Grapevine, and the city did ground spraying on April 13. It was the earliest positive pool since testing began following the 2012 West Nile outbreak. Last year's first positive Tarrant County sample occurred May 6 in Arlington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) 6 hr Elly5belly 116
Michael Torres Apr 19 Mike 3
News Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06) Apr 18 Bill 19
Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07) Apr 18 Will 1,157
American Flags at Wal-Mart Apr 18 Will 1
North Korea Apr 14 Andre 2
Job Fair! Apr 12 Trienah Gibson 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,684 • Total comments across all topics: 280,512,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC