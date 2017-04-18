West Nile arrives early in North Texas, but its bite remains unclear
Tarrant County saw its earliest positive West Nile sample earlier this month in Grapevine, and the city did ground spraying on April 13. It was the earliest positive pool since testing began following the 2012 West Nile outbreak. Last year's first positive Tarrant County sample occurred May 6 in Arlington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|6 hr
|Elly5belly
|116
|Michael Torres
|Apr 19
|Mike
|3
|Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06)
|Apr 18
|Bill
|19
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Apr 18
|Will
|1,157
|American Flags at Wal-Mart
|Apr 18
|Will
|1
|North Korea
|Apr 14
|Andre
|2
|Job Fair!
|Apr 12
|Trienah Gibson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC