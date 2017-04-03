Watch Demi Lovato Bury James Corden i...

Watch Demi Lovato Bury James Corden in a Divas Then, Divas Now Riff-Off

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Billboard

Demi Lovato performs onstage during BeautyKind Unites: Concert for Causes at AT&T Stadium on March 25, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. James Corden has been on the air in the U.S. for two years as the host of The Late Late Show , so being the new guy is no excuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Apr 3 Xoemilygeee 107
News Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06) Mar 27 Dillon 17
Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12) Mar 26 Buddy 16
News Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06) Mar 16 TerryTate 9
Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07) Mar 11 Eve 3
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) Mar '17 Dallas martin 10
Is Arlington better than Irving? Mar '17 bolafsson 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,097 • Total comments across all topics: 280,149,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC