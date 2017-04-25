Watch: 1 robbed at gunpoint while on break behind Arlington building
Two suspects remain at large after robbing a person at gunpoint while he was taking a break from work two weeks ago in Arlington. The incident occurred in the 2500 block of East Pioneer Parkway, near State Highway 360, about 2:30 p.m. April 14, Arlington police spokesman Steven Bartolotta said.
