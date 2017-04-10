Upcoming Fort Worth community forum f...

Upcoming Fort Worth community forum focuses on injection disposal wells

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The two are hosting a community forum about the issue 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 20. The gathering will be at the Handley Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty St., in Fort Worth. One issue likely to arise is a controversial permit application for a saltwater injection well in far east Fort Worth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Job Fair! 3 hr Trienah Gibson 1
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) Apr 9 givithell 109
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Apr 3 Xoemilygeee 107
News Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06) Mar 27 Dillon 17
Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12) Mar 26 Buddy 16
News Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06) Mar 16 TerryTate 9
Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07) Mar '17 Eve 3
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,160 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC