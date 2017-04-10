Upcoming Fort Worth community forum focuses on injection disposal wells
The two are hosting a community forum about the issue 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 20. The gathering will be at the Handley Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty St., in Fort Worth. One issue likely to arise is a controversial permit application for a saltwater injection well in far east Fort Worth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Job Fair!
|3 hr
|Trienah Gibson
|1
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Apr 9
|givithell
|109
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Xoemilygeee
|107
|Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06)
|Mar 27
|Dillon
|17
|Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12)
|Mar 26
|Buddy
|16
|Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06)
|Mar 16
|TerryTate
|9
|Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07)
|Mar '17
|Eve
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC