Tony Gwynn Memorial Statue to be Unveiled on His Birthday
JULY 10: Tony Gwynn of the San Diego Padres during the 1995 All Star Weekend on July 10, 1995 at The Ballpark at Arlington in Arlington, Texas. The City of Poway will soon be unveiling a statue of their most famous citizen--baseball legend Tony Gwynn, also known as Mr. Padre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea
|6 hr
|Andre
|2
|Michael Torres
|18 hr
|La Mafia
|1
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Wed
|AggTown Devin
|1,156
|Job Fair!
|Apr 12
|Trienah Gibson
|1
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Apr 9
|givithell
|109
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Xoemilygeee
|107
|Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06)
|Mar 27
|Dillon
|17
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC