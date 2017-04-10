Thalman best choice in open SE Arlington council seat
District 3 City Councilman Robert Rivera is stepping down after 12 years as a strong voice for growth, development and success in the southeast sector and across the city. Two of the four candidates, Marvin Sutton and Roxanne Thalman, have a proud record of service not only to their city but also to their nation in the U.S. military.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Torres
|10 hr
|La Mafia
|1
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Wed
|AggTown Devin
|1,156
|Job Fair!
|Apr 12
|Trienah Gibson
|1
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Apr 9
|givithell
|109
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Xoemilygeee
|107
|Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06)
|Mar 27
|Dillon
|17
|Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12)
|Mar 26
|Buddy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC