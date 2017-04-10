Thalman best choice in open SE Arling...

Thalman best choice in open SE Arlington council seat

District 3 City Councilman Robert Rivera is stepping down after 12 years as a strong voice for growth, development and success in the southeast sector and across the city. Two of the four candidates, Marvin Sutton and Roxanne Thalman, have a proud record of service not only to their city but also to their nation in the U.S. military.

