Texas council candidate charged with ...

Texas council candidate charged with harassing state rep.'s wife

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: New York Daily News

A city council candidate in Arlington, Texas is accused of soliciting a state lawmaker's wife and threatening the couple's children. Matthew Powers has been charged with making a series of threats to Bethany Tinderholt - whose husband Tony represents parts of Arlington in the Texas House of Representatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Thu Blueeeee 115
Michael Torres Apr 19 Mike 3
News Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06) Apr 18 Bill 19
Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07) Apr 18 Will 1,157
American Flags at Wal-Mart Apr 18 Will 1
North Korea Apr 14 Andre 2
News Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06) Mar '17 TerryTate 9
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Tarrant County was issued at April 21 at 4:40PM CDT

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,417 • Total comments across all topics: 280,462,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC