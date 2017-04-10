TCA selects new elementary principal

TCA selects new elementary principal

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Trinity Christian Academy Head of School Mike Skaggs recently announced the hiring of Dr. Steve Newby as elementary principal for the growing college-preparatory school in east Parker County. "I have admired Dr. Newby for many years," said Skaggs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07) 36 min AggTown Devin 1,156
Job Fair! 9 hr Trienah Gibson 1
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) Apr 9 givithell 109
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Apr 3 Xoemilygeee 107
News Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06) Mar 27 Dillon 17
Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12) Mar 26 Buddy 16
News Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06) Mar 16 TerryTate 9
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,768 • Total comments across all topics: 280,249,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC