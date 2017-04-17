Tarrant-County 19 mins ago 9:10 p.m.After win, Arlington high soccer player gives promposal
The Sam Houston High School boys soccer team in Arlington is playing at the state tournament, but one player still can't stop thinking about his big day. The end of that game was no different.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|Haylie12marie
|112
|Michael Torres
|Sun
|Mwah
|2
|North Korea
|Apr 14
|Andre
|2
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Apr 12
|AggTown Devin
|1,156
|Job Fair!
|Apr 12
|Trienah Gibson
|1
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Apr 9
|givithell
|109
|Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06)
|Mar 27
|Dillon
|17
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC