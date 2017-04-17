Sweetwater ISD Board of Trustees names finalist for superintendent
The Sweetwater Independent School District Board of Trustees, at its April 17th meeting, named Dr. George McFarland, in Tahoka ISD, as finalist for superintendent. By law, the Board must now wait 21 days before voting to hire Dr. McFarland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|29 min
|Ejb1093
|114
|Michael Torres
|Sun
|Mwah
|2
|North Korea
|Apr 14
|Andre
|2
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Apr 12
|AggTown Devin
|1,156
|Job Fair!
|Apr 12
|Trienah Gibson
|1
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Apr 9
|givithell
|109
|Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06)
|Mar 27
|Dillon
|17
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC