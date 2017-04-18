SWAT responds to shooting call at southeast Arlington home
SWAT officers responded Friday evening to a home in southeast Arlington where a gunshot was heard coming from inside the home. Officers were dispatched to the home in the 6000 block of Flyers Lane about 5 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that someone there had been shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Blueeeee
|115
|Michael Torres
|Apr 19
|Mike
|3
|Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06)
|Apr 18
|Bill
|19
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Apr 18
|Will
|1,157
|American Flags at Wal-Mart
|Apr 18
|Will
|1
|North Korea
|Apr 14
|Andre
|2
|Job Fair!
|Apr 12
|Trienah Gibson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC