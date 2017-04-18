Selena Gomez and Other Celebs Spotted...

Selena Gomez and Other Celebs Spotted on Dates at Olive Garden, Dave...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: E! Online

Just like many of us, celebs have also chilled out, while starving, and wait for a coaster to flash some lights to let them know their table is ready. Olive Garden, the Cheesecake Factory, Chili's, Dave & Busters - while instances have been scarce, stars have occasionally been spotted out on dates at such chain restaurants that just scream "Americana."

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Thu Blueeeee 115
Michael Torres Apr 19 Mike 3
News Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06) Apr 18 Bill 19
Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07) Apr 18 Will 1,157
American Flags at Wal-Mart Apr 18 Will 1
North Korea Apr 14 Andre 2
Job Fair! Apr 12 Trienah Gibson 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,696 • Total comments across all topics: 280,483,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC