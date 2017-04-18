Pregnant TX woman allegedly killed by...

Pregnant TX woman allegedly killed by ex: 'If I ever come up

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: MySanAntonio.com

A 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night in North Texas for allegedly shooting to death a pregnant woman in Arlington last week, according to court documents. Keith Cornell Haynes faces a charge of capital murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Kenishia Walker and her unborn child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Thu Blueeeee 115
Michael Torres Apr 19 Mike 3
News Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06) Apr 18 Bill 19
Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07) Apr 18 Will 1,157
American Flags at Wal-Mart Apr 18 Will 1
North Korea Apr 14 Andre 2
News Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06) Mar '17 TerryTate 9
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Tarrant County was issued at April 21 at 4:40PM CDT

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,156 • Total comments across all topics: 280,464,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC