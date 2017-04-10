Police investigating a suspiciousa death of young mom in Arlington
A young mother's death is being called suspicious after her son found her dead inside their home Friday morning, officials said. Officers arrived about 10:30 a.m. to Heather Glen Townhomes in the 2300 block of Run Ridge Road after a neighbor called 911 to report that an 8-year-old boy had come over and said his mother appeared dead, police said.
