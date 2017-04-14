Police investigate 'suspicious' death...

Police investigate 'suspicious' death after young boy finds mother's body in Arlington townhouse

Friday Apr 14

Police are investigating the "suspicious" death of a woman whose body was found by her young son in a townhouse late Friday morning. Authorities responded to a death investigation in the 2200 block of Ridge Run Road, near Interstate 20 and State Highway 360, about 10:30 a.m. A neighbor called 911 to report that the boy had come over, saying that it looked like his mother was dead, Arlington police spokesman Christopher Cook said.

