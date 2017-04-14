Police investigate 'suspicious' death after young boy finds mother's body in Arlington townhouse

Police are investigating the "suspicious" death of a woman whose body was found by her young son in a townhouse late Friday morning. Authorities responded to a death investigation in the 2200 block of Ridge Run Road, near Interstate 20 and State Highway 360, about 10:30 a.m. A neighbor called 911 to report that the boy had come over, saying that it looked like his mother was dead, Arlington police spokesman Christopher Cook said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.