Police corporal embraces life in recovery
Cpl. Elise Bowden in her North Richland Hills home Apr. 4. Bowden said she's just started physical therapy, but is unsure when she'll be recovered enough to return to work. "That's the hard part," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Torres
|4 hr
|La Mafia
|1
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Wed
|AggTown Devin
|1,156
|Job Fair!
|Wed
|Trienah Gibson
|1
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Apr 9
|givithell
|109
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Xoemilygeee
|107
|Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06)
|Mar 27
|Dillon
|17
|Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12)
|Mar 26
|Buddy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC