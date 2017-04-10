Police corporal embraces life in reco...

Police corporal embraces life in recovery

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Shorthorn

Cpl. Elise Bowden in her North Richland Hills home Apr. 4. Bowden said she's just started physical therapy, but is unsure when she'll be recovered enough to return to work. "That's the hard part," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Torres 4 hr La Mafia 1
Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07) Wed AggTown Devin 1,156
Job Fair! Wed Trienah Gibson 1
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) Apr 9 givithell 109
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Apr 3 Xoemilygeee 107
News Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06) Mar 27 Dillon 17
Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12) Mar 26 Buddy 16
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,860 • Total comments across all topics: 280,289,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC