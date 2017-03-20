Patricka s experience best for TCC board

Voters will fill two seats on the Tarrant County College board May 6, but only one is on the ballot. Nobody ran against Mansfield pastor Michael Evans for the open District 5 seat, so the 10-year Mansfield school trustee is not on the ballot and will be sworn directly into office May 18. Evans, pastor at Bethlehem Baptist Church, will bring a strong knowledge of public education to the board that oversees TCC's six campuses, 50,000-plus students and $343 million budget .

