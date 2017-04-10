Overflow crowd turns out for Arlington council vote on extending smoking ban
A proposal to further tighten Arlington's smoking regulations and earn an official smoke-free designation was approved Tuesday night by the City Council. The issue drew a full house of supporters and opponents of the anti-smoking proposal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Apr 9
|givithell
|109
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Xoemilygeee
|107
|Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06)
|Mar 27
|Dillon
|17
|Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12)
|Mar 26
|Buddy
|16
|Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06)
|Mar 16
|TerryTate
|9
|Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07)
|Mar '17
|Eve
|3
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Dallas martin
|10
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC