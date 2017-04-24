News 36 mins ago 9:54 p.m.Fatal motorcycle accident in Arlington
Investigators believe the motorcycle was traveling eastbound near the 4600 block of W. Sublett Road and attempted to pass another vehicle when the operator lost control and hit a curb. The motorcycle operator was ejected and struck a pole near the roadway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Tue
|lunatwil
|110
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Elly5belly
|120
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|Tue
|B- Moore
|1
|Michael Torres
|Apr 19
|Mike
|3
|Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06)
|Apr 18
|Bill
|19
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Apr 18
|Will
|1,157
|American Flags at Wal-Mart
|Apr 18
|Will
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC