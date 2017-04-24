Nation-Now 36 mins ago 12:04 p.m.Army Rangers killed in Afghanistan...
Colonel Don Campbell with members of the United States Army Fourth Infantry Division stand in front of the American flag on April 9, 2004 in Arlington, Texas. U.S. officials are investigating whether the two Army Rangers killed this week battling Islamic State loyalists in eastern Afghanistan were victims of a friendly fire incident, the Pentagon said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a 1/2 nl poker game in Dfw area
|11 hr
|Jay
|1
|North Korea
|Thu
|B Napolen
|1
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Apr 25
|lunatwil
|110
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Apr 25
|Elly5belly
|120
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|Apr 25
|B- Moore
|1
|Michael Torres
|Apr 19
|Mike
|3
|Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06)
|Apr 18
|Bill
|19
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC