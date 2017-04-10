Motorcyclist identified in fatal Arli...

Motorcyclist identified in fatal Arlington wreck

A motorcyclist killed Friday night in a wreck has been identified as Edgar Cerrillo, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's website on Sunday. Cerrillo, 27, died from injuries he suffered on Mayfield Road, authorities said.

