Mother of slain pregnant Arlington mom: Shooter likely knew her
The mother of a 25-year-old Arlington woman who was fatally shot last week said in an interview with NBC 5 that she believes her daughter was killed by someone she knew. Kenishia Walker was found dead of a gunshot wound Friday morning in her town home in the 2200 block of Ridge Run Road, according to Arlington police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Torres
|4 hr
|Mike
|3
|Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06)
|13 hr
|Bill
|19
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|13 hr
|Will
|1,157
|American Flags at Wal-Mart
|13 hr
|Will
|1
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Ejb1093
|114
|North Korea
|Apr 14
|Andre
|2
|Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06)
|Mar '17
|TerryTate
|9
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC