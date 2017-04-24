Kennedale City Council candidates on May 6 ballot

Occupation : Professor of Psychology, Department Chair of Behavioral and Social Sciences, Tarrant County College South Campus; consultant for North Texas veterans services and the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America Highlights of your current and past civic involvement : Five years on the City Council; previously on the Board of Adjustments and the Planning and Zoning Commission; National League of Cities' First-Tier Suburbs Committee; developed the Mental Health Assessment Program for the Veterans Court Diversion Programs in area counties.

