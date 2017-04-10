IKO Plant Progressing, Job Fair Sched...

IKO Plant Progressing, Job Fair Scheduled

With the IKO Southwest shingle manufacturing plant progressing in the Hillsboro industrial park, company officials are starting to focus on the hiring process. Working with Texas Workforce Commission, Hill College and TSTC, a job fair has been scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 21-22.

