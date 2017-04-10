Grand Prairie hit-and-run suspect arr...

Grand Prairie hit-and-run suspect arrested in Irving

An Arlington man was in custody Sunday accused of being the hit-and-run suspect who ran over a young child in a hotel parking lot. Irving police arrested Johnson Saturday on unrelated charges to the hit-and-run, but he faces charges in the Grand Prairie incident.

