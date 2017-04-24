GM is motoring, profit spikes 34 percent on truck, SUV sales
Rising sales of high-profit trucks and SUVs in the U.S. helped push General Motors to a record first-quarter profit as the company put up $2.6 billion in net income. The company's sales in its most lucrative market were up even though the overall industry was down from January through March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a 1/2 nl poker game in Dfw area
|Fri
|Jay
|1
|North Korea
|Thu
|B Napolen
|1
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Apr 25
|lunatwil
|110
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Apr 25
|Elly5belly
|120
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|Apr 25
|B- Moore
|1
|Michael Torres
|Apr 19
|Mike
|3
|Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06)
|Apr 18
|Bill
|19
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC