Fort Worth forum likely to spur questions on Lake Arlington injection well

During a community forum on wastewater injection wells in east Fort Worth this week, there will be an elephant in the room: the proposed injection well near Lake Arlington. Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton will appear Thursday at the event at a community center not far from where the well would be drilled if approved by the state.

