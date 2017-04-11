Florida Georgia Line crossing over to deeper music

Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard, of Florida Georgia Line, arrive at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, April 19, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard, of Florida Georgia Line, arrive at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, April 19, 2015, in Arlington, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.