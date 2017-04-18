EXCLUSIVE: Sean Lowe Says Doing 'DWTS' After 'The Bachelor' Was Toxic ...
ET recently caught up with the former Bachelor star and his wife, Catherine, at their home in Dallas, Texas, where he opened up about how competing on season 16 of the dance competition show in 2013 was unhealthy for their relationship. As many fans may recall, Sean proposed to Catherine during the season 17 finale of The Bachelor .
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Blueeeee
|115
|Michael Torres
|Wed
|Mike
|3
|Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Bill
|19
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Will
|1,157
|American Flags at Wal-Mart
|Tue
|Will
|1
|North Korea
|Apr 14
|Andre
|2
|Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06)
|Mar '17
|TerryTate
|9
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC