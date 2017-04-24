EcoStrate wins ISRI 2017 Design for R...

EcoStrate wins ISRI 2017 Design for Recycling Award

Arlington, Texas-headquartered EcoStrate SFS Inc. , has received the 2017 Design for Recycling Award from the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries , Washington, for its ability to create composite plastic products from postconsumer, high-polymer-content scrap materials that are difficult to recycle. ISR describes its DFR Award as its "most prestigious award."

