East Texasa The Catch nets more DFW locations
But as the East Texas-based restaurant chain adds locations across Fort Worth and Arlington, it also is serving grilled and blackened catfish, shrimp-and-cheese grits, and enough of a varied menu to make it a regular neighborhood stop. The Catch started in Tyler, then expanded to eight locations including Burleson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|lunatwil
|110
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|Elly5belly
|120
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|12 hr
|B- Moore
|1
|Michael Torres
|Apr 19
|Mike
|3
|Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06)
|Apr 18
|Bill
|19
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Apr 18
|Will
|1,157
|American Flags at Wal-Mart
|Apr 18
|Will
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC