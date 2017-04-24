Dog tired? Get a doggie beer and trea...

Dog tired? Get a doggie beer and treats at Arlington Yappy Hour

14 hrs ago

After a ruff week, Rex is looking forward to having a beer and some cheese, sniffing some potential new friends and rolling around in the dirt. If Rex is a lucky enough to have one of those owners who projects such thoughts onto her dog, he may well wind up at the second annual Yappy Hour Dog Social , a festival of canine and human treats and interaction from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Vandergriff Park, 2800 S. Center St. "We brainstormed and put the event together and thought we'd have 250 people here, but then on site it just blew up," said Susie Traylor, facility manager over the adult program at the Eunice Activity Center.

