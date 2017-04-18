Daiso Japan Announces Arlington Texas...

Daiso Japan Announces Arlington Texas Store Grand Opening

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WebWire

The Daiso Arlington store is the fifth Daiso store to open in the State of Texas after Carrollton, Irving, Plano, and most recently, Fort Worth. DAISO Japan, a rapidly growing value store known for selling quality items for $1.50, announced a grand opening celebration weekend for its Arlington, Texas store on Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) 6 hr Ejb1093 114
Michael Torres Sun Mwah 2
North Korea Apr 14 Andre 2
Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07) Apr 12 AggTown Devin 1,156
Job Fair! Apr 12 Trienah Gibson 1
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) Apr 9 givithell 109
News Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06) Mar 27 Dillon 17
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,388,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC