Daiso Japan Announces Arlington Texas Store Grand Opening
The Daiso Arlington store is the fifth Daiso store to open in the State of Texas after Carrollton, Irving, Plano, and most recently, Fort Worth. DAISO Japan, a rapidly growing value store known for selling quality items for $1.50, announced a grand opening celebration weekend for its Arlington, Texas store on Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, 2017.
