Crews continue search for missing jet...

Crews continue search for missing jet skier on Lake Arlington

14 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The search continues Tuesday for a missing man who was last seen on Lake Arlington on Friday evening, officials said. Authorities received a call about 7:30 p.m. Friday from the family of Raul Solares, 43, saying he went out on a jet ski about 4 p.m. and hadn't returned.

