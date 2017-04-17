Continue reading Woman dies after crashing into 18-wheeler in Arlington
Witnesses said the woman had run a red light about 6 p.m. on southbound Watson Road at Brown Boulevard. The driver of the 18-wheeler, which wasn't carrying a load at the time of the crash, was not injured.
