Continue reading Arlington man who shot, killed wife in front of their children gets life
A jury sentenced a 41-year-old Arlington man to life in prison Wednesday for killing his wife a year ago in front of their young children, according to the Tarrant County criminal district attorney's office. As police investigated the shooting, her husband, Ghufran Zafar drove near their home in the 5700 block of Chelmsford Trail and was arrested about a block away, police said.
