Child, 8, Wakes to Find Mother Dead from Gunshot Wound
Arlington police are investigating the death of a woman who was found unresponsive Friday morning by her 8-year-old child. Police said they were called to a home on the 2300 block of Ridge Run Road at after the child ran to a neighbor's home for help after waking to find the woman unresponsive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
