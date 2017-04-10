Child, 8, Wakes to Find Mother Dead f...

Child, 8, Wakes to Find Mother Dead from Gunshot Wound

Arlington police are investigating the death of a woman who was found unresponsive Friday morning by her 8-year-old child. Police said they were called to a home on the 2300 block of Ridge Run Road at after the child ran to a neighbor's home for help after waking to find the woman unresponsive.

