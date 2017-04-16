Black-ish' star Deon Cole has a lot of irons in the comedy fire

'Black-ish' star Deon Cole has irons in comedy fire He stars in TBS police comedy "Angie Tribeca" and hopes to revive his late-night comedy show Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2oOgpvp When I caught up with comedian and "Black-ish" co-star Deon Cole recently, he was in Arlington, Texas, for a stand-up gig. I couldn't hear him clearly at first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.