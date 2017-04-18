Bar owners protest Arlington smoking ban ahead of final council vote

The owner and employee of Mother Reds nightclub discuss concerns about a smoking ban that the City Council consider Tuesday. Opponents of new regulations that would ban smoking in bars, bowling centers, adult businesses and pool halls protested the measure on the steps of City Hall Friday, then delivered a stack of petitions with more than 1,500 signatures to the city secretary's office - after getting stuck in and rescued from an elevator.

