Arlingtona s ag center brings the farm to the city, could be powered off the grid

With hardhats on and shovels in hand, Arlington school district officials broke ground on the Agricultural Science Center set to open this fall in Dalworthington Gardens. The 23,000-square-foot facility, which will have 54 pens for goats and sheep, 14 pens for heifers, rabbit pens, a metal construction and two classrooms, is another opportunity for growth in the district, board President Jamie Sullins said at the groundbreaking event.

