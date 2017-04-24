Arlington school board candidates on May 6 ballot
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement : I currently serve on the Board for the Arlington Life Shelter and Dental Health Arlington. DHA has a program called SMILES that is in over 30 of our schools and teach and provide dental needs for our young students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|1 hr
|B- Moore
|1
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|14 hr
|Dqsylvia
|118
|Michael Torres
|Apr 19
|Mike
|3
|Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06)
|Apr 18
|Bill
|19
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Apr 18
|Will
|1,157
|American Flags at Wal-Mart
|Apr 18
|Will
|1
|North Korea
|Apr 14
|Andre
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC