Arlington police find missing man with dementia

Update at 4:55 p.m.: Arlington police say that Willie Redmon, 72, has been found and that he is being returned to the healthcare facility. Original story: Arlington police are asking for the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since Saturday night.

