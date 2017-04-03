Arlington leaders, firefighters face ...

Arlington leaders, firefighters face off over civil service proposition

A group of city leaders led by Mayor Jeff Williams has banded together to oppose a voter proposition seeking to establish a civil service system for firefighters, warning that it could lead to reduced response times and cuts in city services. In recent days, pamphlets from a political action committee called Safety First Arlington PAC have landed in Arlington mailboxes, contending that adopting Proposition 2 would put the city's firefighters "under labor union control" and add costs that could prompt cuts to the police force and street repairs.

