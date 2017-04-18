Arlington FD Seen As Template for Tax...

Arlington FD Seen As Template for Tax Payer Savings

Read more: NBC Dallas

In population, Arlington is the third largest city in North Texas and the seventh largest in the state, yet the fire department operates at the lowest cost to citizens in North Texas. "We are the lowest cost per capita fire department in North Texas," Chief Don Crowson said.

