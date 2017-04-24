Arlington council tables final vote on extending smoking regulations
In front of another overflow crowd of partisans, the Arlington City Council on Tuesday tabled a vote to extend the city's smoking ban to include nightclubs, bowling centers, pool halls, sexually oriented businesses and other workplaces currently allowing smoking under an exemption. The measure also would also bring e-cigarettes under the city's regulatory authority for the first time, treating electronic smoking devices the same as tobacco products.
