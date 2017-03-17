Woman dies after losing control of car, crashing into building in Arlington
A woman died after losing control of her car and crashing into a commercial building in Arlington early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash about 5:30 a.m. in the 300 block of South Bowen Road, near State Highway 180.
