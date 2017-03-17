VaporFi Arlington Throws Bash for One...

VaporFi Arlington Throws Bash for One Year Anniversary Celebration

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

VaporFi Arlington will be hosting live music from "The Phantom Sensation" and "Joe Gorgeous" with "DJ Data Bass" on the turn tables. Not only will VaporFi Arlington be offering a sizeable 20 percent discount store-wide, amazing raffle prizes like massages, beauty salon services, and gift cards to neighboring restaurants but they've catered in delicious hors d'oeurvres from Chef Q of Route 66 restaurant for every palate from shrimp and sausage skewers, to Thai chili chicken bites, and chocolate and vanilla cupcakes, there will be something for everyone at this eventful bash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06) Thu TerryTate 9
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Wed Leanaxxx26 100
Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07) Mar 11 Eve 3
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) Mar 5 Dallas martin 10
Is Arlington better than Irving? Mar 3 bolafsson 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Feb 27 Anonymous 28
Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08) Feb 26 Tanisha 46
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,618,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC