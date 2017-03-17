VaporFi Arlington Throws Bash for One Year Anniversary Celebration
VaporFi Arlington will be hosting live music from "The Phantom Sensation" and "Joe Gorgeous" with "DJ Data Bass" on the turn tables. Not only will VaporFi Arlington be offering a sizeable 20 percent discount store-wide, amazing raffle prizes like massages, beauty salon services, and gift cards to neighboring restaurants but they've catered in delicious hors d'oeurvres from Chef Q of Route 66 restaurant for every palate from shrimp and sausage skewers, to Thai chili chicken bites, and chocolate and vanilla cupcakes, there will be something for everyone at this eventful bash.
