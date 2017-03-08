US to open CONCACAF Gold Cup against ...

US to open CONCACAF Gold Cup against Panama on July 8

16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The United States will open the CONCACAF Gold Cup on July 8 at Nashville, Tennessee, against Panama, which beat the Americans on penalty kicks in the 2015 third-place match. The U.S. plays Martinique on July 12 at Tampa, Florida, and closes group play against Haiti or Nicaragua on July 15 at Cleveland.

