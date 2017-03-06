US factory orders increase for second straight month
A rack of SUV doors sit on a cart at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Arlington, Texas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone/File Photo WASHINGTON,: - New orders for U.S.-made goods increased for a second straight month in January, suggesting the manufacturing sector recovery was gaining momentum as rising prices for commodities spur demand for machinery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06)
|4 hr
|Javier
|8
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Sun
|brookethestoner
|96
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Sun
|Dallas martin
|10
|Is Arlington better than Irving?
|Mar 3
|bolafsson
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Feb 27
|Anonymous
|28
|Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08)
|Feb 26
|Tanisha
|46
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC