US factory orders increase for second...

US factory orders increase for second straight month

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

A rack of SUV doors sit on a cart at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Arlington, Texas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone/File Photo WASHINGTON,: - New orders for U.S.-made goods increased for a second straight month in January, suggesting the manufacturing sector recovery was gaining momentum as rising prices for commodities spur demand for machinery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06) 4 hr Javier 8
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Sun brookethestoner 96
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) Sun Dallas martin 10
Is Arlington better than Irving? Mar 3 bolafsson 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Feb 27 Anonymous 28
Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08) Feb 26 Tanisha 46
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Feb 26 DR James 5
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tarrant County was issued at March 06 at 4:15PM CST

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,327 • Total comments across all topics: 279,366,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC