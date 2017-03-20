UPS Seeks Tax Incentives for Texas Shipping Hub
UPS Inc. is seeking tax incentives to create a regional shipping hub with up to 1,400 jobs in an industrial warehouse district in southeast Arlington, Texas. Under the deal, which will go before the City Council on March 28, UPS would make a $105 million investment and the city would refund 85% of taxes assessed against business personal property for seven years.
